Home of former P.E.I. premier designated heritage place

A Prince Edward Island home with a history that stretches back more than 150 years is now a Provincial Heritage Place.

According to a news release from the P.E.I. government, the Callbeck House in Central Bedeque now falls under the P.E.I. Heritage Places Protection Act. Due to the designation, the building cannot be altered in any way and it must be preserved.

The Callbeck family owned the house since 1872. Catherine Callbeck, the 28th premier of P.E.I. and a former Canadian Senator, grew up in the house with her brother William Callbeck.

“This designation is truly an honor for our family,” said Catherine Callbeck in the release. “I’m very appreciative that the heritage of our property is preserved with this designation by the Government of Prince Edward Island.”

