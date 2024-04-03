Man arrested for allegedly attacking N.S. police with knife

A 33-year-old man is facing assault charges after he allegedly tried to attack Halifax police officers with a knife Tuesday night in Dartmouth.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to a property damage call at a Roleika Drive apartment building around 6:45 p.m. They found a man suffering a minor injury who had allegedly damaged the building.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and when police left, he allegedly tried to assault them with a knife. No one was injured and officers took the man into custody after a brief struggle.

Christopher Michael Gallant, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of:

three counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

assault with a weapon

resisting arrest

mischief

