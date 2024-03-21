Man charged for alleged arson at Halifax Shopping Centre

A 43-year-old man is facing an arson charge for allegedly starting a fire at the Halifax Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, Joel Michael Morash allegedly tried to start several fires at three locations outside the building around 5:30 a.m. The man then allegedly broke into the building a started a fourth fire.

Police say there were no reported injuries and minimal damage to the property.

Police arrested Morash at 2:25 p.m. in Dartmouth. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to face the arson charge and four counts of failing to comply with a court order.

