ATLANTIC
More

    • Man charged for alleged arson at Halifax Shopping Centre

    The Halifax Shopping Centre is pictured. (Source: Google Maps) The Halifax Shopping Centre is pictured. (Source: Google Maps)
    Share

    A 43-year-old man is facing an arson charge for allegedly starting a fire at the Halifax Shopping Centre on Wednesday morning.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, Joel Michael Morash allegedly tried to start several fires at three locations outside the building around 5:30 a.m. The man then allegedly broke into the building a started a fourth fire.

    Police say there were no reported injuries and minimal damage to the property.

    Police arrested Morash at 2:25 p.m. in Dartmouth. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to face the arson charge and four counts of failing to comply with a court order.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News