ATLANTIC
More

    • Man charged for Dartmouth, N.S., shooting

    Halifax police investigate a Dartmouth shooting. (Source: Carl Pomeroy/CTV News Atlantic) Halifax police investigate a Dartmouth shooting. (Source: Carl Pomeroy/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    A 23-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a Dartmouth, N.S., shooting on Monday.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to reported gun shots in the Catherine Street and Lahey Road area around 3:10 a.m.

    They found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

    Officers arrested a suspect in the area.

    Trequawn Smith was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of:

    • attempted murder
    • two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
    • use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
    • two counts of careless handling of a firearm
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • two counts of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
    • possession of a prohibited device

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News