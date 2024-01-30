N.B. health minister pleased with internationally trained nurses in the province
Since 2021, New Brunswick has recruited more than 500 internationally trained nurses to work in the province in a variety of health-care roles. More than 200 of those recruited have already started working, with the remainder expected to arrive in the coming moths once all the necessary paperwork is completed.
Julius Castro and Ronaldo Francisco Parejo, hailing from the Philippines, are two of the nurses already working in New Brunswick. Both work at the Loch Lomond Villa in Saint John, a long-term care home while Parejo also works at the regional hospital in the port city.
“New Brunswick offers many opportunities for health-care workers,” says Parejo, who worked as a registered nurse for 15 years in the Philippines before moving to New Brunswick. “Especially internationally trained health-care nurses and health professional who find their jobs and thrive.”
“When I was in the Philippines, this was my dream job,” admits Castro. “And it happened.”
It took about a year for the pair to make their way to the province after first applying for their jobs due to numerous paperwork and finances. Parejo admits he was eager to get to New Brunswick when he first arrived in August 2022.
Parejo is looking to become a fully registered nurse while in Canada, with plans to start an accelerated course in March. He is looking forward to the course to serve as a refresher for his work, and be trained under the Canadian standard practices.
“Personally I am very happy we have been able to adapt here in New Brunswick,” says Parejo on how he and his wife are adjusting to life in Canada. “We are very excited to explore the place and become a productive individual within my community.”
It’s a sentiment echoed by Castro. He says he has been thanked by residents for moving to New Brunswick to help with a struggling health-care sector, and has been astounded by the overall kindness he has received in the community.
“I was at McAllister Mall and someone was waiting for you to open the door for you and it is amazing to see people like that,” Castro says. “I feel very respected and I am happy that people are very good to us here. It feels like home.”
Loch Lomond is no stranger to hiring internationally trained professionals. CEO Ashley King was part of last year’s recruitment trip to the Philippines in February, where she says she spent countless hours meeting individuals who were interested in coming to work in New Brunswick.
“As an organization we have continued to hire internationally as a complement to hiring local individuals here at home,” says King. “With 20 per cent of our staff population whose nationality is from another country. We represent 15 other countries other than Canada within our 385 member staff team.”
The next big recruitment trip for the province comes this February in Dubai. New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch plans to hold more than 400 interviews while overseas, with a goal of hiring at least 100 new health-care workers.
The cost of these trips isn’t known but they certainly aren’t cheap. Fitch says the investment is well worth the reward in strengthening the provinces health care system.
“These employees open the beds up, allows people to move out of the hospital and get the care at the right place at the right time with the right level of care,” says Fitch. “It’s an investment that to me is very worthwhile.”
Fitch also points to more help coming locally, citing a number of additional seats and accelerated health-care programs being offered at local colleges and universities.
