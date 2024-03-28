N.B. man charged for vehicle frauds from 2020, 2021

More than two years after New Brunswick RCMP received complaints of possible vehicle fraud, they have arrested and charged a Burton man with multiple offences.

According to an RCMP news release, officers received several reports of potential fraud at DMR Auto Sales between January 2020 and September 2021.

The alleged fraud involved customers trading in vehicles with outstanding balances. The old vehicles were sold to people without the balance being paid off, leaving the original owners stuck with payments for their new and old cars.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman in connection with the investigation on Nov. 21, 2023. Both were later released.

Brent Hayward Stewart was charged with 26 counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of theft over $5,000 on Thursday. He is set to appear in Fredericton court on Tuesday.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.