N.B. peace officers seize more than 82K contraband cigarettes
New Brunswick peace officers seized more than 82,000 contraband cigarettes and arrested two people from Prince Edward Island earlier this month.
According to a Friday news release from the province of New Brunswick, the officers, with help from the Miramichi Police Force, arrested a 33-year-old man and a 38-year-old man on Feb. 6. The accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
The seized tobacco has a provincial tax value of $20,996 and a federal excise tax value of $12,888.
The release says New Brunswick peace officers have seized more than one million contraband cigarettes and charged 45 people in the last 10 months.
Toronto
New video shows arrest of break-and-enter suspect found hiding in wooded area in York Region
Police have released new aerial footage showing the pursuit and ultimate arrest of a break-and-enter suspect in York Region.
Growing number of e-bikes on GO trains spark commuter safety concerns
An influx of e-bikes on GO trains has some GTA commuters concerned about whether the province’s transit agency is doing enough to keep riders safe.
Man who killed 3-year-old girl eligible for parole after 14 years
A Calgary man who beat and killed his girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter will have to serve at least 14 years behind bars before being eligible for parole, a judge ruled Friday morning.
Suspicious death in Greenview home under investigation by Calgary police
Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find out more about the death of a man whose body was found on Valentine's Day.
Do you know him? Man found dead in Calgary last year remains unidentified
Calgary police have released composite sketches of a man found dead in 2023 in an effort to identify him and locate his next of kin.
Man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing deaths of 2 women near Montreal
A Quebec man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of two women Thursday west of Montreal.
Truck driver found guilty in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway
Truck driver Jagmeet Grewal has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death after four people were killed on Highway 440 on Aug. 5, 2019.
0.05 vs 0.08: What's the difference when it comes to blood-alcohol limit?
When it comes to drinking, what does a 0.05 blood-alcohol limit look like for the average person compared to 0.08?
Here's what's happening in Edmonton on Family Day
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
Red Deer Catholic teachers vote to authorize strike vote: ATA
Red Deer Catholic teachers have voted in favour of authorizing a strike vote.
New program aims to improve access to rehabilitation for rural and remote communities
Alberta Innovates is partnering with the Glenrose Hospital Foundation to expand access to rehabilitation care to people living in rural areas.
Sudbury Five declared winner after opposing team left the court
It was a bizarre ending to Thursday night's Sudbury Five basketball game with the opposing team walking off the court before the end.
Fatal Sudbury apartment fire under investigation
One person is dead following an early morning fire at a three-unit apartment building on Hyland Drive in the hospital area of Greater Sudbury.
Minor injuries after moose strikes vehicle on Hwy. 11 near Cochrane
A moose was dispatched and a driver received minor injuries after a moose and vehicle collided Feb. 14 on Highway 11 just south of Cochrane.
London police release video of suspect vehicle in Highbury Avenue hit-and-run
London police have released video of suspect vehicle believed to be involved in an east end hit-and-run that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries earlier this week.
Tentative agreement in health unit dispute
After more than three years of negotiations, there is finally a tentative agreement in place between the Huron Perth Public Health Unit and its more than 70 CUPE members.
15-year-old Londoner charged with impaired driving: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas police responded to an unusual request for assistance Friday morning after receiving a call from four intoxicated teenagers who were out for a joyride and had gotten lost.
Kinew nixes environmental license for controversial silica sand mining project
The Manitoba government announced a proposed silica sand mine will not be allowed to go forward, with the premier saying the environmental concerns outweigh ‘uncertain’ economic benefits.
Three charged following fatal North End shooting
Three people have been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting death at a North End rooming house Thursday morning.
No charges laid over explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg students
No charges will be laid after explicit, AI-generated photos of Winnipeg high school students were circulated online.
Plane going from Ottawa to Orlando gets stuck in snow bank
A Porter plane that was going from Ottawa to Orlando on Thursday got stuck in a snow bank before take off, the airline says.
Bridgehead closing some 'unprofitable' shops in Ottawa
Bridgehead Coffee will be closing several stores in the Ottawa-area, including its coffeehouse at the Rideau Centre.
Sask. teachers warn of 'escalation' of job sanctions
Saskatchewan teachers are expected to broaden their job action after the long weekend.
Judge rules challenge of Saskatchewan's pronoun law can proceed
A judge has ruled a court challenge can proceed over the Saskatchewan government's law requiring parental consent for children under the age of 16 who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Suspicious package 'rendered safe' outside Saskatoon business
The Saskatoon police explosive disposal unit neutralized a suspicious package outside of a business Friday morning.
A 'life-changing' experience for $6: Vancouver Story Slam celebrates 20 years
The B.C. couple that hosts the Vancouver Story Slam, a beloved community event believed to be Canada’s longest-running competition of its kind, has big dreams for the event’s 20th anniversary this year.
Richmond mayor says conversations with health authority will continue after safe consumption site rejected
With Vancouver Coastal Health quashing Richmond's proposal to explore a supervised consumption site near the hospital, the city's mayor says conversations with the health authority will continue.
Vancouver police officer is directed to remove Star of David patch from uniform
Vancouver police say an officer has been told to remove from his uniform a patch that shows the Star of David.
Parts of Regina's Cameron Street closed as crews respond to house fire
Regina Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on the 700 block of Cameron Street Friday afternoon.
Record number of B.C. black bears killed by officers in 2023 – as calls to conservation reached all-time high
B.C. saw the highest number of black bears killed by conservation officers in a single year in 2023, leading experts and advocates to call for more action from communities.
Utility covers to get Indigenous-inspired makeover in Nanaimo
When the mundane-looking storm drain covers in Nanaimo need replacing, they will be replaced with urban art inspired by Coast Salish Snuneymuxw designs.
Business relationship between 'disgraced' VicPD officer and former police union president under scrutiny
Victoria’s police chief is standing behind his decision to allow one of his officers to have a business relationship with a constable plagued by corruption allegations.