    N.B. peace officers seize more than 82K contraband cigarettes

    A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu) A man holds a lit cigarette while smoking in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu)
    New Brunswick peace officers seized more than 82,000 contraband cigarettes and arrested two people from Prince Edward Island earlier this month.

    According to a Friday news release from the province of New Brunswick, the officers, with help from the Miramichi Police Force, arrested a 33-year-old man and a 38-year-old man on Feb. 6. The accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    The seized tobacco has a provincial tax value of $20,996 and a federal excise tax value of $12,888.

    The release says New Brunswick peace officers have seized more than one million contraband cigarettes and charged 45 people in the last 10 months.

