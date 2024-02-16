N.B. peace officers seize more than 82K contraband cigarettes

New Brunswick peace officers seized more than 82,000 contraband cigarettes and arrested two people from Prince Edward Island earlier this month.

According to a Friday news release from the province of New Brunswick, the officers, with help from the Miramichi Police Force, arrested a 33-year-old man and a 38-year-old man on Feb. 6. The accused are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The seized tobacco has a provincial tax value of $20,996 and a federal excise tax value of $12,888.

The release says New Brunswick peace officers have seized more than one million contraband cigarettes and charged 45 people in the last 10 months.

