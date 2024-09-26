Nova Scotia expands practical nurse training program for care assistants

Nova Scotia is expanding a pilot program designed to help continuing care assistants become licensed practical nurses.

The province launched the pilot program last January at the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) campus in Truro, helping 26 certified continuing care assistants receive practical nursing licences. The program will expand to include 25 more continuing care assistants at the NSCC Cumberland Campus in January 2025.

Certified continuing care assistants who have worked in a provincially-funded nursing home or home care agency in Nova Scotia for at least two years are eligible for the program. They must meet the community college’s practical nursing program requirements.

Assistants in the diploma program receive free tuition and books if they commit to working in the province for at least two years after graduation.

“We’re seeing individuals benefit from the inaugural bridging program at our Truro campus and hope the new group of learners who progress through our Amherst site find that same success,” said Don Bureaux, president of NSCC, in a news release from the province. “This new flexible pathway, strengthened by the government financial assistance, will support CCAs wishing to move into another area of this caring stream – addressing vital needs within Nova Scotia’s continuing care sector.”

Many of the classes in the program are delivered online, with in-person labs happening on campus once a month. Continuing care assistants can work part-time while attending classes.

