NS Power seeks approval for part of expenditure plan

    Nova Scotia Power was in front of the utility and review board seeking approval for part of its expenditure plan on Thursday.

    The utility is seeking approval for $257.6 million of their Annual Capital Expenditure (ACE) plan for 2024, which totals $433.9 million dollars.

    Consumer advocate David Roberts says this is less than last year’s ask and will probably be a lot less than what is requested in the future.

    “There’s a significant kind of pause or transition taking place here in terms of this new Energy Reform Act and processes that are underway that will probably show changes in the next couple years,” he says.

    Nova Scotia Power attended a utility and review board meeting on April 18, 2024. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)

    Roberts does admit there are some costs related to the transition to clean energy that not reflected in this application the public will need to keep an eye on.

    Nova Scotia Power’s hearing in front of the Utility and Review Board is expected to wrap up Friday.

