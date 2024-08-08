P.E.I. RCMP investigating second suspicious fire in Souris area

The Prince Edward Island RCMP is investigating the second suspicious fire in the Souris area in the last week.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a property fire at 29 MacPhee Avenue around 11:45 a.m. on Monday. The release did not indicate the size and duration of the fire, any damage to the property, or any possible injuries.

Police believe the fire was deliberately set.

On July 29, officers responded to a fire at a cottage in Souris around 2:30 a.m. Police also believe that incident was deliberate.

The release says police believe these two fires are connected, but there is no broader risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-687-9300 or at 902-838-9300, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

