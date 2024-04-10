P.E.I. spends $25M for more beds, better wages in long-term care
Prince Edward Island has struck a $25 million deal with private long-term care operators to increase the amount of beds in the province and improve wages.
According to a Wednesday news release from the province, the agreement will add 54 beds to facilities across P.E.I. and raise the daily bed rate from $264.45 to $342. Long-term care operators have committed to allocating at least 65 per cent of the increase towards improve wages for workers.
“This investment into the long-term care sector will allow our members the ability to stabilize our workforce, expand services and grow the amount of long-term care beds in the province,” said William McGuigan, chair of the Long Term Care Association, in the release. “Working together we will see wages increases for over 1,000 health care staff, benefitting them and these families across the Island.”
After the increase, P.E.I. will have 1,290 long-term care beds split between nine publicly-owned facilities and 10 privately-owned ones.
The province will also issue a tender requesting a proposal from private homes to construct hundreds of new beds in the next few years.
“Expanding long term care beds is not just about providing additional beds; it’s about extending compassionate care to those who need it the most and recognizing the important work that long term care workers provide to Island seniors by working towards wage comparability,” said Premier Dennis King in the release. “These new beds, and the beds we will partner to build across the Island in the coming months, will also help to alleviate pressure in our hospitals by providing those awaiting long term care a place to call their forever home.”
The release says the province is projected to need 50-to-60 additional beds annually for the next decade.
