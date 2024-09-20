'Prevention is important': More Canadians taking health into their own hands

More Canadians are taking their health and wellbeing into their own hands.

A new survey by Blue Cross revealed 72 per cent of Canadians tried to improve their health and fitness over the past 12 months. It comes at a time when thousands of people are without a family doctor, including 160,000 in Nova Scotia, according to the latest data.

"Across all of the age groups and across the country, people seem to recognize that prevention is important and that their daily lifestyle choices actually do impact their long-term health," said Catherine Biermann, manager of digital products and partnerships with Medavie Blue Cross.

More than 2,300 adults were surveyed as part of this poll, which also showed younger generations are more committed to change. In the past 12 months, 84 per cent of Gen Z respondents tried to improve their health and wellness, while 79 per cent of Millennials did.

The numbers were slightly lower for Gen X and Boomers, with 64 per cent of each group saying they have taken steps to improve their health.

The most common ways people are making changes are through eating health, regular exercise and routine checkups with a doctor.

"In Atlantic Canada, we see 40 per cent of people said that they had had at least one virtual appointment in the last year versus only 31 per cent across the country, so we're definitely much higher users of virtual care here," said Biermann.

Meaningful change doesn't need to be drastic.

"Whether that's through different food choices, supplementation, cutting out alcohol from a diet or seeing naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, physios, massage therapists, all those sorts of things," said Will Oud who co-founded Luminate Co Wellness Market and Centre.

Luminate Co opened in 2019, and has seen a steady growth of people coming in looking to better their lives. Co-founder Sarah Gosse isn't surprised more people are taking matters into their own hands.

"I think it's important that we look at things from a preventative standpoint. It's in our best interest to actually take care of ourselves first, and then rely on the system as we age for the things that we need," said Gosse.

The survey also provided insight into where people are getting health information from. The majority of Gen X and Boomers still rely on family doctors while Gen Z and Millennials are now turning to digital sources including social media.

"With social media and everything at our fingertips nowadays, the younger generation is getting access to that information easily, and then they're translating it into their life, which then they're translating it into their parents' life, so it's now become a trickle effect," said Gosse.

"Young families are really taking charge."

Oud agreed. He said Luminate Co now has people of all ages coming through the doors.

"You do see a lot of those folks' parents really start to see the change that their kids are making with their grandkids, and it's really awesome to see," said Oud.

The study has a margin of error of plus or minus two per cent, 19 times out of 20.