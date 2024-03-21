The Juno Awards brings JUNOfest for fans to enjoy

The most massive music event Canada has to offer has come to the Maritimes.

The 2024 Juno Awards, and the JUNOfest fan activities that go with it, will soon begin.

“We have so many opportunities for people to engage with the Junos,” said Halifax Juno Host Committee chair Allegra Swanson.

Thousands of music fans and industry leaders are in Halifax for the next four days.

“Juno awards.ca is where you can find the full listing of events,” said Swanson. “The app that we have is exclusively for JUNOfest.”

One-hundred performers will play at 10 venues, both in Halifax and Dartmouth, with free admission.

“You get one wristband, and you can go to any one of those events each night, popping in and out,” said Swanson.

The Juno Awards will be held at Scotiabank Centre on Sunday. JUNOfest activities are scheduled for both sides of the harbour.

“We have the Juno comedy show here at Alderney Landing,” said Tim Rissesco, executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission. “As well, there’s a concert at the Sanctuary both Friday and Saturday night.”

Rissesco said music fans will enjoy several days of entertainment at a time of the year that is generally quiet on this waterfront.

“To have Canada’s premier music event happening in our city is pretty exciting,” said Rissesco.

Halifax has a long established tradition of being an event city, known for putting on an entertaining show for fans.

Swanson said the Junos have been planned to fit perfectly with the city’s reputation and vibe.

“We wanted to have an opportunity to create a tent down by the waterfront, which would be free for people to attend,” said Swanson, who noted fans, even if they are not attending the award show on Sunday, will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the many aspects of the 2024 Juno Awards.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.