Waterford, N.B., outdoor rink gets major renovations

The outdoor rink at the Waterford Youth Centre near Sussex, N.B., has it all.

It’s just a few minutes away from Poley Mountain ski hill.

There’s a 100-year-old covered bridge right next door.

It has brand new boards and lights for skating at night.

It even has its very own Zamboni to keep the ice in great shape.

Organizers from the community group held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday to thank their sponsors and volunteers for all their efforts to keep the tradition in Waterford going.

There’s been a rink in Waterford for decades, but the current version went through some major renovations this fall including new boards being installed.

Andy Burgess is one of those volunteers who helped rebuild the rink.

Burgess, who skated on the rink when he was a kid, does everything.

He’s the ice maker, Zamboni driver and the carpenter.

“Whatever needs to be done,” said Burgess.

Alissa Fudge and Andy Burgess cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony for the rink at the Waterford Youth Centre on Feb. 18, 2024. (Source: Derek Haggett/CTV News Atlantic) Burgess and the other volunteers take great pride in the rink and said everyone does it for the kids.

“This rink has been in our community for a long time. We just didn’t want to see it go by the wayside like other rinks have done in the past,” he said. “It takes a lot of effort, a lot of money, a lot of upkeep and a lot of volunteers to run a rink like this.”

Waterford Youth Centre volunteer coordinator Mary Ann Coleman acknowledged their sponsors at the ceremony and singled out Burgess for all his work.

Like Burgess, Coleman said it’s all for the children in the Waterford/Sussex area.

“The kids love it,” said Coleman. “Lots of times you’ll come down here they’ll be 20 or 25 kids out on the ice skating. It’s so nice to see them and some of them will be here right from six-to-nine in the evening. They’ll skate for three hours. It’s so nice in this day and age to see kids getting outside like that and getting exercise and enjoying the winter.”

Seventeen-year old Hudson Morrison came to the rink from Sussex on Sunday for a game of shinny with his buddies.

“You know, it’s a 10-minute drive. It’s affordable,” said Morrison. “You can get a hot chocolate. You can do whatever really.”

The rink is located right next to a creek and is in the shadow of Poley Mountain.

“There’s not too many of these small rinks left anymore and it’s really something to have one here and we’ve got a beautiful spot for it and we’ve got the will and the community to keep it going,” said Coleman.

The rink is open from 6 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 2 to 9 p.m. on the weekends.

Admission is $3 for a general skate, $5 to play hockey and $90 to rent the rink.

Visit the Waterford Youth Centre’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page