Most public schools in Nova Scotia reopened Wednesday, following two days of province-wide school closures.

The Nova Scotia government says officials have assessed all schools, buildings and properties, and those that are able to resume classes will reopen Wednesday.

All public schools across the province were closed Monday and Tuesday as crews worked to restore power and clean up the damage caused by post-tropical storm Dorian.

While most schools in the province reopened, the following schools remained closed:

Halifax Regional Centre for Education:

Atlantic View Elementary

Oyster Pond Academy

South Shore Regional Centre for Education:

New Germany Rural High School

New Ross Consolidated School

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education:

Somerset and District School

AWEC

Clark Rutherford Memorial School

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education:

Evelyn Richardson Memorial Elementary

Lockeport Elementary and High School

Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education:

Advocate District School

Strait Regional Centre for Education:

Felix Marchand Education Centre

Dalbrae Academy

Bayview Education Centre

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education:

Marion Bridge Elementary

Le Conseil scolaire acadian provincial:

Ecole Pubnico-Ouest

Ecole Mer et Monde

Prince Edward Island schools were also closed Monday due to power outages and post-storm cleanup efforts. Most schools reopened Tuesday. The Public Schools Branch says all public schools on the island reopened Wednesday.