Most Nova Scotia public schools reopen Wednesday
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 4:19PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:17AM ADT
Most public schools in Nova Scotia reopened Wednesday, following two days of province-wide school closures.
The Nova Scotia government says officials have assessed all schools, buildings and properties, and those that are able to resume classes will reopen Wednesday.
All public schools across the province were closed Monday and Tuesday as crews worked to restore power and clean up the damage caused by post-tropical storm Dorian.
While most schools in the province reopened, the following schools remained closed:
Halifax Regional Centre for Education:
- Atlantic View Elementary
- Oyster Pond Academy
South Shore Regional Centre for Education:
- New Germany Rural High School
- New Ross Consolidated School
Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education:
- Somerset and District School
- AWEC
- Clark Rutherford Memorial School
Tri-County Regional Centre for Education:
- Evelyn Richardson Memorial Elementary
- Lockeport Elementary and High School
Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education:
- Advocate District School
Strait Regional Centre for Education:
- Felix Marchand Education Centre
- Dalbrae Academy
- Bayview Education Centre
Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education:
- Marion Bridge Elementary
Le Conseil scolaire acadian provincial:
- Ecole Pubnico-Ouest
- Ecole Mer et Monde
Prince Edward Island schools were also closed Monday due to power outages and post-storm cleanup efforts. Most schools reopened Tuesday. The Public Schools Branch says all public schools on the island reopened Wednesday.