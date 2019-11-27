MONCTON -- Amanda Martin believes she was one of the mothers who was allegedly administered a labour-inducing drug without her consent and which resulted in her needing an emergency C-section in October 2018.

"It's still a bit of a blur today," Martin said on Wednesday. "I mean it was four minutes between going into emergency C-section and delivering my baby."

She says tears filled her eyes as she heard the news of an arrest in the case.

"I said to my husband, I don't know why I'm crying," Martin said. "This is what we want, this is what we've been waiting for, but it's just so emotional that it definitely does trigger a lot of emotions."

RCMP confirmed exclusively to CTV News Tuesday that an arrest was made in connection to a complaint received in March 2019 from Horizon Health revolving around Moncton Hospital, where women say they were inappropriately given the labour inducing drug oxytocin.

Martin says she feels "a little bit relieved, because there is some progress and you know it goes to show that they are doing something. A little unnerved that they're not releasing the name."

Codiac RCMP spokesman Sgt. Mathieu Roy said "it would be inappropriate for me to comment on the individual's identity in an investigation who has not been formally charged."

In response to the arrest, Horizon Health said in part: "Horizon health network has cooperated with the RCMP investigation that has led to the pending criminal charges being laid against our former employee.

We will continue to participate in any future court proceedings as necessary."

A class-action law suit has been filed against Horizon Health and former nurse Nicole Ruest.

Several mothers claim they were forced into unnecessary C-sections due to the non-consensual use of a labour-inducing drug - putting their lives and their babies' lives at risk.

Ruest has filed a statement of defence and denies the allegations.

Horizon Health has also denied the allegations and filed a cross claim against Ruest.

None of the allegations have been proven in court

Martin says news of an arrest sparks some relief.

RCMP say the arrested individual was released on the promise to appear in court in May of next year.

John McKiggan, the lawyer acting for the plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit, says the certification motion, which will determine whether or not this case can proceed, will likely be decided in the fall of next year. He also said there's been over 100 women come forward who believe they may have been impacted.