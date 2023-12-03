ATLANTIC
    • Myles Goodwyn, lead vocalist for April Wine, dead at 75

    A Canadian rock legend has died in a Halifax hospital.

    Myles Goodwyn, lead vocalist, guitarist and principal songwriter for April Wine, passed away after a battle with cancer, according to bandmate and close friend, Jim Henman.

    Henman told CTV News he’s devastated.

    “He’s been my best friend for the last 60 years,” he said.

    Originally from Woodstock, N.B., Goodwyn formed April Wine in 1969 alongside brothers Ritchie and David Henman, and cousin Jim Henman.

    The band’s hits included “Just Between You and Me,” “Sign of the Gypsy Queen,” and “Roller.”

    April Wine would later become a multi-platinum selling group, with over 10 million record sales.

    The group’s album “The Whole World’s Goin’ Crazy” was the first Canadian album to sell over 100,000 copies.

    April Wine also scored a number of Top 40 hits in Canada, as well as selling over 10 million albums worldwide.

    In March of 2009, the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, as well as receiving the Juno Lifetime Achievement Award.

    The group was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2010.

    Goodwyn gave his final live performance with the group on March 2 in Truro, and was the only remaining original member of the group at the time.

    Tickets for the event sold out in just 10 minutes.

    On May 4, Goodwyn was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame at the East Coast Music Awards in Halifax.

    In December 2022, when asked about his departure from the band, Goodwyn told CTV News, “I’ve had a long career, happy, fulfilling. I’ve seen much of the world and I’m grateful to continued support of radio and our fans worldwide.”

