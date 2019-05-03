

The day after Nova Scotia announced plans to add more staff to help deliver inclusion, the issue was one of the topics at a major conference in Moncton.

Thousands of Anglophone teachers from across New Brunswick get together every five years and it was a packed house at the Moncton Coliseum.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get some professional learning and to see other teachers from around the province to spend the day together learning,” said teacher Angela Hoogen Dyk.

Part of the day meant tackling tough topics, like how teachers can incorporate the indigenous truth and reconciliation narrative in the classroom.

“One of the most important things they can do is learn terms of reference, and terminology,” said Eddie Robinson.

It was also about inclusion in the classroom “We've got parents in the province that have special needs children who know that we don't have the resources currently to meet their children’s needs,” said George Daley, the NBTA president.

One of the hot topics in today’s conference is mental health and finding ways on how to take care of not only the students, but the teachers' mental health as well.

“An empty lamp can't provide any light,” said Adam Trider, the NBTA committee co-chair.“So, if teachers are tired, worn out, if they’re dealing with their own mental health issues, they can’t provide the support those students need.”

Vendors offered teachers different lessons in the classroom, like the importance of cyber security.

“What we identify is a problem area is students that are in Grade 5, 6, 7, because more and more of their life is being spent online and some of the bad habits they form happen right away,” said Adam Binet of Cyber NB. “A lot of the students at this age level don’t realize that although it’s a virtual world, it has real world implications.”

The teachers say they're taking a tip or two back to the classroom.

“I’m like a sponge,” said teacher Hannah Cook. “I take it all in.”

That’s what most teachers were doing Friday, in hopes of bettering the education system -- one classroom at a time.

