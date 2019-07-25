

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP is investigating after two people were found dead inside a business in Pointe-Sapin, N.B.,

Police responded to the fishing supply store after receiving a 911 call at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

"The Southeast District RCMP responded to a 911 call at a business in Pointe Sapin," said New Brunswick RCMP spokesman Sgt. Nick Arbour. "Upon their arrival they discovered two bodies inside the business."

Police aren’t saying anything about their identities at this time.

Sources tell CTV News both people, a man and a woman, worked at D.J. Marine and it was a murder suicide, but police will not confirm that.

"It's very sad, it could be ours someday," said resident Jeanette Richard. "I hope it never happens."

A co-worker says the two knew one another and had been in a relationship.

"It's a shock for sure in a small community, but it's a shock everywhere," said Therese Daigle, who manages the co-op store down the street. "It's hard to explain, you feel upset to your stomach and everything."

The small community is located just outside Kouchibouguac National Park in northeastern New Brunswick.

Police aren’t releasing any more information, but area residents have told CTV News that shots were fired.

Hours after the shooting, police were still on the scene, but investigators described the incident as isolated and said there were no concerns for public safety.

Richard lives just up the street from where the shooting took place.

"What's going to happen next, we don't know," said Richard. "Now I lock my doors, but even then we're not safe."

It didn't take long for support for the employees to start arriving.

"I think they're not allowed to leave, so because they support us all year round by coming to have their lunch, today we brought them pizzas and pops so they can have a bite to eat if they feel like it," Daigle said.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang.