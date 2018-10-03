

With only 14 days to go before the legalization of recreational cannabis, workplaces across Canada are still determining their policies.

It seems some issues will become clear only after Oct. 17.

If you're impaired, Worksafe NB says it doesn't matter how you got there, you shouldn't be at work.

Worksafe NB is trying to get employers to develop policies about being impaired at work, adding that the legalization of recreational marijuana has been a good opportunity to drive the point home.

“The legalization of cannabis may require some adjustments, but from our perspective they would be minor,” said Richard E. Blais of Worksafe NB.

It’s a topic that is on the agenda at a Worksafe NB health and safety conference, beginning Thursday in Fredericton.

Worksafe NB says employers need to make a clear distinction between how they treat recreational marijuana and marijuana with a medical prescription.

“And it would be an obligation on behalf of employees to disclose that to employers because having to consume marijuana for medical purpose may impair the person and if they're at work, may endanger themselves and others,” Blais said.

Other employers are moving, as well, to dictate that particular employees aren't allowed to use recreational marijuana -- even if they're not working that day. On the streets of Fredericton, passersby chimed in.

“It makes sense that they can't have while on the job, but doesn't while off the job,” said one woman, who didn’t give her name.

“I believe that on your days off you should be able to make your own choices, if you’re not on the job, if you want to smoke cannabis, I believe you should be able to,” said another woman.

No amendment has been made to occupational health and safety legislation in New Brunswick.

“That's not to say it's not going to happen down the road, we just have to wait and see how the evolution of the legislation of cannabis,” Blais said. “Whether it does change the nature of workplaces, whether the problem gets bigger, or different.”

It’s a matter that is being put on watch -- at work.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.