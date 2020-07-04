HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday – marking 10 consecutive days without a new positive case.

According to the province’s website, there is one active case in the province.

New Brunswick’s last positive case of COVID-19 was reported on June 23, which was a travel-related case involving a person in their 50s from the Moncton region.

All zones in New Brunswick remain at the yellow level.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 165, while 162 have recovered.

One patient is currently hospitalized, and there have been two deaths related to the virus in the province.

As of Saturday, public health staff have conducted 44,143 tests.