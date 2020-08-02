Advertisement
N.B. identifies no new COVID-19 cases; 2 remain active
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday according to their website. There are two active cases remaining in the province, and currently no one is hospitalized due to the virus.
Out of the 170 positive cases in New Brunswick, 166 have recovered and two people have died.
New Brunswick has completed a total of 53,046 COVID-19 tests.
VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION
New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.
On Saturday, 13,493 personal and 1,466 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 278 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 1.86 per cent.