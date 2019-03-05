

CTV Atlantic





A Liberal member of Parliament from New Brunswick is calling for an investigation into the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

As the political firestorm rages, Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long says he believes his government has nothing to hide.

Long received a warm welcome at an afternoon announcement in Saint John.

“Right now, there's a bit of a cloud that's overshadowing all those great things that we're doing, so what I'm saying, not to be cliche, is to let the sun shine in,” Long said.

With the bombshell resignation of Jane Philpott from cabinet, Long has reiterated his call for an investigation, but many Maritime colleagues appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I would ask at this point, let's wait and hear what people have to say before people are cast in judgement,” said Karen Ludwig.

Of the 23 Maritime MPs CTV News reached out to, we heard from eight.

Here are some excerpts from the replies we received from other Maritime Liberal MPs.

Andy Fillmore

“I will be watching the work of the justice committee closely and I am reassured that the ethics commissioner is carrying out his own non-partisan investigation.”

Sean Casey

“I am disappointed with her decision. I still have full faith and confidence in the prime minister and the ongoing probes by the ethics commissioner and the justice committee.”

Bernadette Jordan

“I remain focused on creating a rural economic development strategy to ensure the continued success and vibrancy of these communities.”

Darrell Samson

“In addition to the work of that committee, the ethics commissioner, an independent and impartial officer of Parliament is conducting his own investigation. I am fully supportive of both processes and am confident they will provide Canadians with the answers they need and deserve.”

Sean Fraser

"Ms. Philpott has my deepest respect and I am proud of the government's accomplishments on the health and Indigenous services portfolios that occurred under her direction.”

Dominic Leblanc

“I have full confidence in the Prime Minister. We will continue to take action to make life easier for Canadians, and create good, middle-class jobs across the country.”

University of New Brunswick at Saint John political scientist J.P. Lewis says this is an unusual circumstance.

“These are not things that happen normally in Canadian federal politics,” he said. “You have to go back to Diefenbaker to kind of see this sort of internal struggle over the government.”

Long says he believes in the Liberal government.

“I believe we have nothing to hide, so let's get the truth,” he said.

In doing so, Long says, the government can move past these allegations and focus on work that needs to be done.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.