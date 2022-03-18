N.B. making changes to COVID-19 vaccine policies for government employees

New Brunswick is amending its vaccine policies for government employees later this month.

Effective March 28, vaccination will no longer be a condition of employment with the New Brunswick public service, except for employees working in facilities of regional health authorities, Extra-Mural/Ambulance NB and corrections, which remain vulnerable sectors.

The leave without pay requirement for unvaccinated employees in all other settings in Parts I, II, III and IV will also end on March 28. These employees will report back to work on that day.

Unvaccinated employees working in facilities of the regional health authorities, Extra-Mural /Ambulance NB and corrections will remain on leave without pay until fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The requirement for full vaccination will remain a condition of employment for current and new employees in nursing homes and adult residential facilities licensed by the Department of Social Development.

A news release from the province says the amended vaccine policy also applies to volunteers, on-site vendors, suppliers, and contractors.

The province says it will reassess the application of the policy in the vulnerable sectors by the end of March.