HALIFAX -- A man is dead following a collision in Rowena, New Brunswick, on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, shortly before 1:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle on Route 390.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the driver of the motorcycle lost control and collided with the oncoming SUV.

Police say the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle – a 45-year-old man from Plaster Rock, N.B. – died at the scene. However, the occupants of the SUV were not injured.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the cause of the crash continues.