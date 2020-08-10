HALIFAX -- Sussex RCMP are asking the public for information after a dog was killed in Waterford, New Brunswick, a community east of Sussex Corner.

Police say sometime during the evening hours of August 1, a white and brown border collie was shot on McFarlane Road. The dog later died as a result of his injuries.

Police and the New Brunswick SPCA have been investigating and are asking anyone who has information about the incident or who may have been in the area of McFarlane Road during the evening hours of August 1 and witnessed suspicious activity or heard gunshots, to call the Sussex RCMP or Crime Stoppers.