A search for a missing 68-year-old woman with a medical condition is underway in St. Stephen, N.B.

The RCMP say Edith Lorraine Williams was last seen on Prince William Street, walking towards King Street, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

She was reported missing to police shortly after midnight.

Police say Williams has a medical condition that may cause her to be disoriented.

RCMP officers have been searching the area, along with members of the Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue and Department of Natural Resources, but they have yet to locate her.

Williams is five-foot-six inches tall and 140 pounds. She has short, salt-and-pepper-coloured hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing knee-length dark shorts, a grey T-shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP.