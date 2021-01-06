HALIFAX -- All schools in New Brunswick’s Anglophone East School District are closed as police continue to search for an armed suspect after a teacher was shot outside a school in the Moncton area late Tuesday afternoon.

In the Francophone South School District, schools in Moncton and Dieppe are also closed.

In a note to families, Jason Reath, the principal of Riverview High School, confirmed there was a “serious incident” on the property -- after students had been dismissed for the day -- and that someone had been injured.

CTV News has learned the injured person is a teacher who also coaches the boys’ basketball team. He was leaving the school after a practice around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when he was confronted and shot by a man who tried to rob him.

The teacher was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police issued an alert to the Greater Moncton area Tuesday evening, advising that they were searching for an armed man in connection with the shooting.

23:40 RCMP is searching for an individual reported to be carrying firearms with intent to use them. Individual is Janson Bryan Baker, 24 yo, believe to be driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with black tinted windows. If located, do not approach and contact RCMP. #GreaterMoncton pic.twitter.com/dG6kJS7PyS — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) January 6, 2021

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Janson Bryan Baker. Police say Baker is believed to be carrying firearms “with intent to use them.”

Baker has brown hair and brown eyes. He is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs roughly 145 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck and face.

He may be driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with black tinted windows and New Brunswick licence plate JUN 296.

Police confirmed Wednesday morning that they are still looking for Baker and will be providing updates on social media as needed.

Police say residents in the Greater Moncton area can “go about their everyday business but with caution.”

They warn that Baker should not be approached if spotted. Anyone who spots Baker is urged to call 911 immediately.

All schools in the Anglophone East School District will remain closed Wednesday. Reath said Riverview High School is working with the RCMP and will provide support to students who need it.