HALIFAX -- The RCMP is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a vehicle as they continue to investigate the homicides of a man and woman in Dieppe, N.B.

Police were called to the couple’s home on Amirault Street on Sept. 7. The bodies of 78-year-old Bernard Saulnier and 74-year-old Rose-Marie Saulnier were found inside.

Investigators don’t believe their deaths, which were deemed to be homicides, were random incidents.

Police are now looking for a vehicle as part of their investigation. It is described as a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and black rims.

Police say the car may have been in the Amirault Street area during the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area at that time, or who has information about the car or driver, is asked to contact the RCMP.