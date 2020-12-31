HALIFAX -- New Brunswick health is reporting the province's ninth COVID-19 related death, as well as three new cases identified in the province on Thursday.

Public health says the death involves an individual between the ages of 40 and 49 in the Moncton region (Zone 1), who died as a result of underlying complications including COVID-19.

“On behalf of my family and all New Brunswickers, I extend sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the individual who has died,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “You are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. This is a reminder that as we end 2020, it is not the time to let our guards down. We must continue to proceed with caution and follow public health measures to keep one another healthy and safe.”

“I join all New Brunswickers in offering my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of this individual,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Remember that each case is a real person, a fellow New Brunswicker, and our actions today have an effect upon the future. I encourage everyone who is displaying COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. Do not take chances with your health and those of your loved ones and others in the community.”

The province reported its eight COVID-19 related death on Dec. 11, involving an individual in their 60s in the Edmunston region (Zone 4).

THREE NEW CASES REPORTED

The three new cases reported Thursday are all in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve three individuals ages 40-49. All three are self-isolating and the cases are under investigation.

Two previously reported cases are now considered resolved, as the active number of cases in the province increases to 28.

New Brunswick has had 599 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 561 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, leaving 28 active cases in the province.

There is currently one person in hospital, in an intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 152,805 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURE ON AIR CANADA FLIGHTS

N.B. public health is also issuing potential COVID-19 exposure notifications on three flights, as one of Thursday's new cases may have been infectious as they travelled on three Dec. 24 Air Canada flights.

Individuals who travelled on the following flights should self-monitor for symptoms. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or to call 811 to get tested.

Air Canada Flight 8620 on Dec. 24

From Saskatoon to Toronto, departing at 8:35 a.m.

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, Jan. 7

Air Canada Flight 414 on Dec. 24

From Toronto to Montreal departing at 2:10 p.m.

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, Jan. 7

Air Canada Flight 8506 on Dec. 24

From Montreal to Fredericton departing at 7:05 p.m.

Symptoms may develop up to, and including, Jan. 7

Everyone who travelled on these flights should continue to follow the directives given to them during the travel registration process and when they entered New Brunswick.

Click here for a full list of potential exposure notifications in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 155 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 129 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 123 confirmed cases (10 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 34 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 138 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 14 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

MONTHLY BREAKDOWN

With 2020 coming to an end, New Brunswick has reported a total of 599 cases of COVID-19, since the first cases were reported on March 11.

December's final total of 98 new cases was the third highest monthly new case total reported in the province, behind only November and October.

December – 98 new cases reported

November – 158 new cases reported

October – 143 new cases reported

September – 9 new cases reported

August – 21 new cases reported

July – 5 new cases reported

June – 33 new cases reported

May – 14 new cases reported

April – 48 new cases reported

March – 70 new cases reported

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Wednesday, 1,775 personal and 845 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 27 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1 per cent.