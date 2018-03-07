

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's Liberal government says it will table the 2018-19 provincial budget on March 20.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said the province intends to present its third consecutive balanced budget.

He says the upcoming document will respond to continuing challenges in areas such as health care and education, but cautions it will be "in a way we can afford."

The budget to be presented by Finance Minister Karen Casey will also include the capital plan.

In her December fiscal update, Casey said the province is projecting a $28.9-million surplus for 2017-2018, about $7.6 million higher than forecasted in September.