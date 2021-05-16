HALIFAX -- A 37-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County on Saturday night.

Colchester County District RCMP say at approximately 7:05 p.m. on May 15, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 236 in Beaver Brook, about 15 km southwest of Truro.

Upon arriving, police found a car that had left the roadway and struck a power pole before coming to rest.

The driver of the car, a 37-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight. The passenger, a 5-year-old child, sustained minor injuries, was treated and released at the scene.

Highway 236 was closed in both directions for several hours on Saturday night, as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.