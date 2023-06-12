N.S. man charged with abduction after Amber Alert issued in Quebec

Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man with abduction after an incident last week resulted in an Amber Alert being issued in Quebec.

Officers with the Colchester County District RCMP first became involved in the incident last Wednesday afternoon. They were contacted by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in relation to suspicious circumstances involving a man and an infant reported in St-Louis-de-Blandford, Que., about 90 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

A request had been made for a wellbeing check by the SQ after the man stopped for fuel at a gas station but could not pay for his purchase.

According to police, the man was with an infant and the gas station employee was concerned for the infant’s safety.

The employee took photos of the infant, as well as the vehicle the man was driving and its license plate. After confirming the Nova Scotia license plate, the SQ reached out to the Colchester County District RCMP.

Officers then stopped at a home on Stewiacke Road in West St. Andrews, N.S., where they confirmed the infant was not home.

Police say investigators soon learned the child had been abducted by the man, who is related to her.

About 45 minutes after the Amber Alert was issued, the infant, man and vehicle were found in St-Hyacinthe, Que. about 65 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The man was arrested and the child was taken into care while arrangements were made to reunite her with family. Police say she has since been reunited with family in Nova Scotia.

Jessie Wayne MacPhee, 31, of Lanesville, N.S., was held in custody in Quebec before being transferred into Nova Scotia RCMP’s custody last Friday.

MacPhee was set to appear in Truro provincial court on Monday.