N.S. man charged with murder in woman's death after turning himself in to RCMP

A 71-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 72-year-old woman was killed in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

Police say the woman was murdered at a home on Pleasant Street in Kingsport, N.S., on Saturday. A man went to the RCMP detachment in New Minas, N.S., to report the incident and turn himself in.

Police say the man was arrested and held in custody. The murder was reported to the Kings District RCMP on Sunday.

Douglas Andrew Smith of Kingsport has been charged with second-degree murder in the woman’s death. He appeared in Kentville provincial court on Monday.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime has taken over the investigation and police have executed search warrants at the home on Pleasant Street, a hotel in Kings County and a minivan.

Smith was remanded into custody and is due back in Kentville court on June 2.