N.S. man facing additional charges related to child pornography offences

A 58-year-old Nova Scotia man who was charged last year with 27 offences related to creating child pornography, sexual assault and firearms between 2006 and 2023, is now facing additional charges.

In July 2023, the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed search warrants at a home on Windsor Junction Road in Windsor Junction, N.S.

During the search, police say officers found and seized photo studio equipment, electronic devices containing child pornography, firearms and ammunition.

As a result, Robert Edward List of Windsor Junction was arrested and later charged.

The charges laid against List last year include:

sexual assault

luring a child

making child pornography

possession of child pornography

invitation to sexual touching

sexual interference

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

List, who was 57-years old at the time, was remanded into custody and appeared in Dartmouth provincial court, where he was released by the court on 27 conditions.

Following further investigations, police say officers analyzed 70TB of digital evidence contained within more than 40 electronic devices.

As a result, List was arrested at a scheduled court appearance in Dartmouth provincial court on June 25.

List now faces additional charges including 11 counts of failing to comply with a court order and possession of a firearm contrary to a court order, as well as historical offences of:

sexual interference

invitation to sexual touching

sexual exploitation

sexual assault

corrupt morals (1997 criminal code offence)

making child pornography

possession of child pornography

List appeared in court and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to Dartmouth provincial court on July 25 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation into historical events is ongoing.

At this time, police say the historical charges are in connection with three victims who were youths at the time of the offences.

