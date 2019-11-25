HALIFAX -- It's been more than three years since Tylor McInnis was murdered and on Monday one of the men convicted in connection with his death was sent to prison.

A jury found Daniel Romeo Downey guilty earlier this year of accessory after the fact to murder.

McInnis was fatally shot in August 2016. The 26-year-old's body was then placed in the trunk of a car and left in a North Preston graveyard.

Inside the courtroom, Downey chose to briefly address McInnis' family.

"I am thankful that he did you know, he only said one sentence and that was sorry for the family's loss," said Cathy McInnis, the mother Tylor McInnis.

In addition to being found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to murder, Downey was also convicted of kidnapping a second man, who was with McInnis on the night he was killed.

Ultimately, Downey was handed three years for the accessory conviction and four years for the kidnapping conviction to be served consecutively.

"We were seeking to have those served concurrently," said defence lawyer Jonathan Hughes. "From our perspective, they were so inexplicably linked. As much as the crown said it was two separate victims in the case, but more or less we were of the opinion without one there wouldn't have been the other."

Crown Attorney Erica Koresawa said the judge "ultimately came to the same conclusion that we were hoping that she would, that was the Crown's recommendation was a seven-year global sentence."

Downey will receive three years and five months credit for time already served -- which means he has another three years and seven months left on his sentence.

"Would I have liked him to get longer?" McInnis said. "Sure. I'm never going to have my son back again."

Downey's brother -- Shawntez Downey -- was found guilty earlier this year of second-degree murder in McInnis' death and is scheduled to be formally sentenced March 16, 2020.

"I just pray that he gets the maximum that he possibly could get," McInnis said.