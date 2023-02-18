N.S. mother, author who used her eyes to write her life story has died

Author Angela Parker-Brown has passed away Saturday at the age of 50 after a long battle with ALS and a recent infection.

CTV News first met Parker-Brown in August 2022, after she completed her memoir, called “Writing With My Eyes: Staying Alive While Dying," by using a technology called PCEye that tracked her eye movement.

Parker-Brown was first diagnosed with ALS in 2018 -- a disease that gradually paralyzes a person, affecting both their motor skills and speech.

In her memoir, Parker-Brown described the challenges she had to overcome while being a single-mother with ALS to twin daughters, Paris and Parker.

In an email to CTV News, her family says, “Thank you all immensely for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you’ve given to, not only Ang, but our entire family! But especially to Ang when she needed it the most.”