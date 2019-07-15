

Nova Scotia RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a fatal collision involving a 10-year-old who was killed while riding her bike in Big Bras d’Or, N.S., last week.

Victoria District RCMP responded to a report at 9:47 p.m. last Thursday that a 10-year-old girl had been fatally struck by an SUV while she was riding a bicycle on Black Rock Road.

“The vehicle fled the scene,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Police located the vehicle involved and arrested the driver, a 27-year-old man from Victoria County, for a number of driving-related offences.”

The man was later released on conditions and will return to court on Sept. 5 in Wagmatcook.

“The Northeast Nova major crimes unit is investigating this matter will make a determination on the most appropriate charges as the investigation progresses,” the RCMP said. “A further update will be provided when more information is available.”

An online fundraising page has been created for the young girl, who is identified as Talia Forrest from North Sydney.