HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is apologizing to frontline workers in care facilities for any confusion surrounding surgical masks and reassuring them that masks are on the way.

“I know for the frontline workers there has been a lot of anxiety around masks, and if we contributed to that anxiety, I'm sorry,” said McNeil during a news conference in Halifax Monday afternoon.

“I want you to know that we've been engaged in a procurement process that has taken us around the world. Masks are a commodity from country to country and province to province. Before we could begin to distribute, we needed to be sure that we had enough.”

Frontline workers in care homes expected to wear masks

The province said Monday that frontline workers in all long-term care homes, residential care facilities and home-care agencies in Nova Scotia are now expected to wear a mask to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

"We're now seeing increased community spread and we know from other jurisdictions that this means an increase in cases in long-term care facilities," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

"It's almost impossible for people working in long-term care facilities to practise physical distancing given they are helping people who need hands-on care. Wearing a surgical mask is another measure we can use to prevent further spread of infection and protect healthcare workers and those most at risk of becoming severely ill."

Effective Tuesday, masks will be distributed to all frontline workers in these facilities, as well as to home-care employees, though McNeil said the province already started distributing masks over the weekend.

The new protocol applies to nursing homes and residential care facilities licensed by the Department of Health and Wellness, as well as private, unlicensed assisted-living facilities, retirement homes, memory-care homes and enriched-care homes.

Home-care workers must also wear a mask.

The protocol also applies to direct-care staff in residential facilities under the Homes for Special Care Act, such as adult residential centres, regional rehabilitation centres, residential care facilities, small option homes, developmental residences and group homes.

The provincial government said all facilities must continue to get masks through existing supply chains. Government will only provide masks to these facilities on an emergency basis.

The province is partnering with the Health Association of Nova Scotia to distribute the masks to all facilities.

Nova Scotia working to procure more masks

McNeil said the province will require millions of surgical masks. The current supply will last until the end of April or early May while the new orders are expected to last into June.

The premier said the province has already received 300,000 masks through the procurement process and another order is expected to arrive from China in the coming weeks.

McNeil said the private sector has also stepped up; many companies that are not using surgical masks because they are not operating have offered up their supplies.

“Currently we have enough masks in stock, including surgical, N95 and facial shields, that we are feeling confident about our supply,” said McNeil.

“Masks are in demand around the world, but we are in constant contact with our suppliers … and have every reason to believe these orders will come in.”