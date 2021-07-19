Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston is starting the third day of the election race on the focal issue of his campaign: the alleged shortcomings in health-care services.

Houston appeared at a news conference today with Michael Nickerson, the business manager of the paramedics union, and said it's often quicker to order a pizza in the province than to receive ambulance services.

Nickerson, with the International Union of Operating Engineers, says that over the past 24 hours there were 12 reports of two or fewer ambulances available in different counties across the province.

He thanked Houston for inviting him to appear but said his presence at the news conference didn't mean his union is officially endorsing the Tories' policies.

The official Opposition leader has said that if he wins power his government will add $127 million to the health budget, and that improvements in primary care will help relieve pressure on ambulances.

Houston said today a Tory government would consider increasing the emergency services budget once his party sees data on call volumes and staffing levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2021.