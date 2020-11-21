HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of new potential COVID-19 exposures.

On Saturday, Public Health issued an advisory concerning potential exposures at various locations throughout Halifax including:

Bell Aliant (209 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on Nov. 15 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29. Anyone present at this location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30. Anyone present at this location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Goodlife Fitness Halifax Clayton Park (70 Lacewood Dr, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Anyone present at this location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Goodlife Fitness Tantallon Westwood (3650 Hammonds Plains Rd, Upper Tantallon) on Nov. 17 between 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Anyone present at this location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Sobeys Spryfield (279 Herring Cove Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2. Anyone present at this location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Public health says that anyone who visited these locations on the specified date and time is asked to immediately contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus