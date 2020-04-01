HALIFAX -- Two women in Truro, N.S., were ticketed for walking their dogs in a closed soccer field amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Truro Police Service received a complaint about people using the soccer field Tuesday evening.

An officer responded and found two women in the field with their dogs, despite signs indicating that the field is closed.

A 42-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were each issued a summary offence ticket for violating the province’s Emergency Management Act.

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the Emergency Management Act, all provincial parks and beaches are closed.

As a result, the Town of Truro has closed all parks, playgrounds, sports fields/courts and trails.

The Truro Police Service previously ticketed a 65-year-old man for failing to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province, in violation of Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act.