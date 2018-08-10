Police are looking for the driver of a black pick-up truck who is a suspect in a hit-and-run that took place in the parking lot of a business in Glenholme, N.S. on Thursday evening.

Police say an older model, black extended-cab Ford F-150 truck struck a parked, unoccupied Chevrolet Equinox, causing damage to the vehicle around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of the suspect vehicle left without notifying the car owner of the damage, the RCMP said in a news release.

Police are asking for the public's assistance with identifying the driver of the vehicle, “who also had a female passenger in the vehicle at the time of the collision,” the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP at 902-896-5000. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.