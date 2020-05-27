HALIFAX -- The RCMP’s Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit is investigating a home invasion and homicide that happened in Kings and Hants counties on Sunday.

In the early morning hours on Sunday, police say two residents fled their home on Ridge Road in Wolfville, N.S. after people unknown to them entered the residence while they were sleeping.

When police arrived, they found evidence that someone had been injured, but it was not one of the homeowners.

Police say the homeowners do not know the identity of the intruders, but police do not believe the incident was a random act.

According to police, the suspects were seen leaving the area in a grey van.

Also on Sunday, just after 7 a.m., police responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the Rocks Road area of St. Croix, N.S.

The vehicle involved was a grey van, and police have confirmed human remains were found inside.

Police are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s office to determine the person's identity.

The RCMP's Forensic Identification Services, Special Tactical Operations, Underwater Recovery Team, and Remotely Piloted Aircraft services are assisting in the investigation.

Police say they have interviewed multiple people in connection with the investigation and they are asking anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.