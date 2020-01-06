HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains found on a beach in Digby County in September.

Police say the body was found on a beach in Sandy Cove, N.S., shortly after 9 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2019.

Investigators say the remains are those of a man, but they haven’t been able to confirm his identity.

They have now released photos of the man’s clothing -- a pair of pants and a boot -- in the hopes that someone will recognize them and identify him.

Police also say they haven’t yet determined the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

The case was recently added to the RCMP’s Canada’s Missing website.

Anyone who recognizes the clothing or has information about the case is asked to contact the Digby County RCMP.