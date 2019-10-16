

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public's help to locate two suspects in a home invasion that happened Wednesday on South Rawdon Road in Hillsvale, N.S.

Police say two masked men arrived at the home around 10:30 p.m.

"One suspect was in possession of a knife and the other is believed to have been carrying a firearm," the Mounties said in a news release. "The victim was outside the home and ran inside when he saw the suspects approaching. The suspects followed the victim and forcibly entered the home."

Police say the victim was able to escape and call the RCMP.

"The suspects went through the home, damaged the property and then left in a loud truck headed towards Highway 1," the news release said.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Windsor RCMP at 902-798-2207 or 1-800-803-RCMP. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.