HALIFAX -- A regulatory body has revoked the funeral director licence of a former employee of a Cape Breton funeral home after determining misconduct that included the reuse of funeral caskets.

The Nova Scotia Board of Registration of Embalmers and Funeral Directors says a two-day inquiry held last month found Jillian Nemis guilty of non-compliance with the act governing her profession.

The board found her actions, while working at S.W. Chant and Son Funeral Home in Sydney, N.S., were fraudulent and it says she committed professional misconduct in the reuse of funeral caskets and in providing funeral director services for an unlicensed funeral home.

Board chair Adam Tipert says in Sunday's decision he is shocked and disappointed by the choices made by Nemis and the funeral home particularly because of "their position of trust with families."

Cape Breton Regional Police launched a fraud investigation into the funeral home several weeks after a suspicious fire at the home in February.

Service Nova Scotia suspended the funeral home's licence to sell prepaid funerals over accounting issues, and the government also suspended the home's operating licence after the fire.

