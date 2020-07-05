HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Sunday, with the total number of active cases in the province remaining at three.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab, which continues to operatre 24-hours a day, completed 441 tests on Saturday.

In a news release on Sunday, the government of Nova Scotia also confirmed there are no licensed long-term care homes in the province with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 54,910 negative test results, 1,064 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and three active cases. Cases in the province range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Nine-hundred and ninety-eight cases are now resolved.

Two people are currently in hospital – both patients' COVID-19 infections are considered resolved, but they are being treated in hospital.

Atlantic Bubble

Sunday marks day three of the Atlantic Bubble between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

With restrictions eased, permanent Atlantic Canadian residents are no longer required to self-isolate for 14-days when crossing provincial borders.

Each province is reminding residents to adhere to all public health directives of each province when travelling.

Cases by zone

As of Sunday, the cases are identified in the following zones.

Western zone: 53 cases

Central zone: 900 cases

Northern zone: 57 cases

Eastern zone: 54 cases

The government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority's four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province's electronic information system.

COVID-19 Symptoms

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: