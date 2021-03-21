HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia health officials are reporting six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The single-day increase is the largest the province has seen in over two weeks.

Four of the cases are in the province's Central zone. Three are close contacts to previously reported cases and the other is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. This person is self-isolating, as required.

The other two cases are in the Eastern zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. These individuals are self-isolating, as required.

Two previously reported cases in Nova Scotia are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases increasing to 21.

In a news release on Sunday, Premier Iain Rankin is encouraging Nova Scotians to keep doing what they’re doing to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Keep our social circles small, follow public health measures and get tested," said Rankin.

N.S. COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,585 tests on Saturday.

The province has completed 402,223 tests since the pandemic began.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 279,045tests. There have been 599 positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,688 COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,601 cases have recovered and 66 people have died due to the novel coronavirus.

There is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 106 cases (4 active cases)

Central Zone: 1,361 cases (15 active cases)

Northern Zone: 132 cases (0 active cases)

Eastern Zone: 89 cases (2 active cases)

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, 2020, has been extended to April 4, 2021.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Saturday, 58,036 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far. Of those, 37,986 were first doses and 20,050 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says that until the majority of Nova Scotians have received their first dose of vaccine, residents must continue to follow public health protocols.

"Like wearing masks, washing our hands and staying six feet apart. This is what is keeping our communities and province safe,” said Strang.

Of the vaccines administered 35,197 went to health care workers, and 6,602 were long-term care residents.

As of Tuesday, the province has received a total of 104,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and are holding 25,308 in reserve for second doses and planned clinics.

NOVA SCOTIANS ENCOURAGED TO SEEK ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Public health is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have had several social interactions, even with their own social circle.

COVID-19 tests can be booked through the provinces online self-assessment COVID-19 tool, or by calling 811.

People can also visit one of Nova Scotia’s many rapid pop-up testing sites that continue to operate throughout the province.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion



