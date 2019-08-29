

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's transportation minister says road crews are checking highway conditions daily in areas near Oxford as part of safety monitoring for sinkhole activity.

Lloyd Hines says the work includes a closer look at Highway 321, which runs through the town, as well as sections of the nearby Trans-Canada Highway.

Hines says data is being gathered to determine whether any action needs to be taken.

A report released last week by an engineering firm warned of the risk of additional sinkhole activity near a large one that forced the closure of the Oxford Lions Club building.

Hines says his department is studying a new aerial imaging survey showing the extent of the sinkhole problem in the area.

A provincial geologist has said preliminary results from the laser imaging shows a well-defined line of sinkholes that extends for about five kilometres and is about 500 metres wide in some areas, in and around the town.